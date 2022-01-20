All of Port Charles will gather to mourn longtime “General Hospital” character Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary) in Friday’s episode, including some “surprise guests” who ABC has not yet revealed.

On Thursday, ABC released a photo of the cast members who’ll be there for the sad occasion. From left to right in the photo above, they are Kristina Wagner (Felicia Jones), Finola Hughes (Anna Devane), Donnell Turner (Curtis Ashford), Tristan Rogers (Robert Scorpio), Dominic Zamprogna (Dante Falconeri), Laura Wright (Carly Corinthos), Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos), Chad Duell (Michael Corinthos), Maura West (Ava Jerome), Marcus Coloma (Nikolas Cassadine). Front row: Jacklyn Zeman (Barbara “Bobbie” Spencer), Genie Francis (Laura Spencer), Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis Davis) and Jane Elliot (Tracy Quartermaine).

The network also shared this synopsis: “On Friday, Jan. 21, the residents of “General Hospital”’s Port Charles will bid farewell to the character of Luke Spencer. After his sudden passing, Luke’s loved ones gather – along with some surprise guests – to memorialize him at the Haunted Star, where things don’t go entirely as planned. As the town says goodbye to Luke, an exciting new mystery unfolds. Meanwhile, life continues to unravel for the rest of Port Charles as a beloved couple comes to a fork in the road of their relationship.”

It was the newly returned Tracy, who broke the news of Luke’s shocking death to Laura in the Jan. 3 episode.

Geary, who originated the role in the 1970s, holds the record for most Daytime Emmy Awards for Lead Actor in a Drama Series — with eight wins on 17 nominations. His pairing with Francis’ Laura became an epic soap saga — with their 1981 televised wedding drawing a record 30 million viewers.