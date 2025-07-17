‘General Hospital’ Star Tristan Rogers Remains Hopeful After Cancer Diagnosis

“General Hospital” star Tristan Rogers, who has played Robert Scorpio on the long-running daytime soap opera since 1980, has been diagnosed with cancer, a representative for the actor announced Thursday morning.

“While he remains hopeful and is working closely with his medical team on a treatment plan, this is a challenging time for Tristan and his family,” the statement read. “As they face both the emotional and physical burdens that come with this diagnosis, the family kindly asks for privacy and understanding. They are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support and love from their friends and family.”

The statement continued: “Tristan sends his love to his fans and wants them to know how much he appreciates their loyalty and encouragement over the years. This support means more to him now than ever. Future updates will be shared if deemed appropriate by Tristan and his family.”

Rogers has appeared as Robert Scorpio off and on through the soap’s run since his original appearance back in 1980. He was killed off the show in 1992 but in classic soap opera fashion made a miraculous return to the land of the living in 2006. His last appearance on “General Hospital” was in the November 12, 2024, episode when Robert left Port Charles. The soap currently remains on hiatus.

Alongside his recognizable work in the soap, Rogers won a Daytime Emmy award in 2020 for his role in “Studio City.” He’s also lent his voice to a number of popular animated shows including “Batman Beyond” and “The Wild Thornberrys.”