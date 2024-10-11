Where’s The Generative AI ROI? Start With The Supply Chain | Commentary

An industry that communicates with unstructured documents turns to generative AI to clean up its processes. And it’s delivering real returns.

The way our supply chain communicates is a mess. To find out what’s going where, shippers today use faxes, paper contracts, and lots of unstructured documents. Errors, delays, and lengthy wait times can ensue. If you’ve ever lost an item en route to your home, there’s a good chance this is why.

Now, generative AI is starting to solve the problem, delivering meaningful returns for those employing it. While the technology’s more glamorous applications (including ultra-smart chatbots) have yet to turn a profit, it’s delivering real ROI for supply chain operators, enabling them to spot errors, triage and communicate faster than they ever could previously.

Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz is a WrapPRO contributor. He’s the founder of Big Technology, a free newsletter and podcast about Big Tech and society. He’s also the author of “Always Day One: How the Tech Titans Plan to Stay on Top Forever” and a contributor at CNBC.

