Where’s The Generative AI ROI? Start With The Supply Chain | Commentary

The way our supply chain communicates is a mess. To find out what’s going where, shippers today use faxes, paper contracts, and lots of unstructured documents. Errors, delays, and lengthy wait times can ensue. If you’ve ever lost an item en route to your home, there’s a good chance this is why.

Now, generative AI is starting to solve the problem, delivering meaningful returns for those employing it. While the technology’s more glamorous applications (including ultra-smart chatbots) have yet to turn a profit, it’s delivering real ROI for supply chain operators, enabling them to spot errors, triage and communicate faster than they ever could previously.