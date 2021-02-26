George Clooney and Julia Roberts are reuniting on screen. The pair of Hollywood royalty will star in an original romantic comedy called “Ticket to Paradise” that’s set at Universal.

Ol Parker, the director behind “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” will direct the film from a script by Parker and Daniel Pipski. Plot details however are being kept under wraps.

Clooney and Roberts previously starred together in the “Ocean’s” films and last reunited for “Money Monster” from director Jodie Foster in 2011.

Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title will produce “Ticket to Paradise” alongside Sarah Harvey and Deborah Balderstone. Clooney will also produce with his partner Grant Heslov for their Smokehouse Pictures alongside Red Om Films’ Roberts, Lisa Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill.

Senior executive vice president of production Erik Baiers and director of development Lexi Barta will oversee the project on behalf of Universal.

George Clooney most recently directed and starred in “The Midnight Sky,” which proved to be a big hit for Netflix, and he’s working on a couple of projects in which he’ll either star, direct or produce. He’s being eyed to star in a Buck Rogers movie, he’s directing “The Tender Bar” at Amazon starring Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan, and he’s producing a docuseries about an Ohio State University sexual abuse scandal.

Julia Roberts is starring in an Apple TV+ series from Reese Witherspoon called “The Last Thing He Told Me,” a Watergate series called “Gaslit” with Sean Penn and a Netflix project with Denzel Washington.

