George Clooney, Annette Bening to Star in Paul Weitz Romantic Drama ‘In Love’

George Clooney and Annette Bening are set to star in “In Love,” a romantic drama from director Paul Weitz and based on Amy Bloom’s memoir of the same name.

Co-written by Bloom and Weitz, “In Love” will be based on the true story of Bloom’s relationship with her husband, Brian, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and chose, with Bloom’s support, to undergo physician-assisted suicide at a clinic in Switzerland that offers such options to terminally ill, mentally sound applicants.

Eddie Vaisman and Julia Lebedev developed the project and will produce for Sight Unseen, while Andrew Miano and Weitz will produce for Depth of Field and Sébastian Raybaud will produce for Anton. Clooney will also produce with Grant Heslov for Smokehouse Pictures.

“Amy’s memoir is a contemporary fable of love, wit and existential stakes. I can’t wait to do it justice with this amazing cast,” Weitz said in a statement.

“I have been so lucky to work with Eddie and Julie, so lucky to write with Paul and so grateful that this story of lasting love, gets to be told on the screen, in Paul’s gifted hands, by two of the greatest actors in America,” Bloom added.

Anton is fully financing and is representing international rights. U.S. rights are co-represented by Anton and CAA Media Finance.

Clooney, whose career includes two Oscars, four SAG Awards and an Emmy, is next set to appear opposite Adam Sandler in Noah Baumbach’s “Jay Kelly,” which will be released in theaters on Nov. 14 and on Netflix on Dec. 5. Bening, a five-time Oscar nominee, will next be seen in the Warner Bros. monster noir film “The Bride!” and the Apple TV limited series “Lucky,” starring Anya Taylor-Joy.

Clooney is represented by CAA and attorney Stephen Clark. Bening is represented by CAA and Gochman Law Group. Weitz and Depth of Field are represented by CAA, Untitled, and attorney Alex Kohner. Bloom is repped by WME.