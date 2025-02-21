George Clooney Holds Out Hope Trump’s Conscience Will Catch Up to Him, Says ‘There’s Some Good Things’ He Can Still Do

George Clooney didn’t hold back with his criticisms of Donald Trump’s second administration in a new interview, but the actor also said that Americans have to continue hoping that the president’s conscience will someday catch up to him.

“No rules count anymore,” Clooney told The New York Times about Trump’s actions throughout the first month of his second presidential term. “It’s like letting an infant walk across the 405 freeway in the middle of the afternoon.”

Despite the fear and concern he feels over Trump’s recent actions and the next four years of his presidency, Clooney told the Times that he is still trying to look for the good. “I believe that whole idea of the arc of history bending toward justice, and I know it doesn’t feel that way right now,” he admitted. “I think there are always these pendulum swings. The first Trump election was, I believe, a result of eight years of a Black president.”

“We’ve got to hope that he can have that Scrooge night where he wakes up and there are some ghosts of Christmas there that say, ‘There’s some good things you can do for people,’” Clooney added.

The two-time Oscar winner, who is currently preparing to play real-life journalist Edward R. Murrow in a Broadway adaptation of his 2005 film “Good Night, and Good Luck,” revealed that he has his own, personal history with Trump.

“He was a New York guy,” Clooney recalled of the president. “He’d be at a restaurant and he’d be like, ‘What’s the name of that cocktail waitress?’” The actor said Trump even recommended a doctor to help him recover from an injury he suffered during the making of “Syriana,” the 2005 film that earned him his Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. His past interactions with Trump haven’t made it any easier for Clooney to come to terms with the former’s rise to power, though.

“The part of this that’s crazy is that he’s the ‘man of the people,’” the Hollywood star remarked. “I cut tobacco for $3 an hour and sold insurance door-to-door and was uninsured for 10 years in my early career.”

When asked whether he’s felt a greater drive as of late to potentially go into politics himself, Clooney responded with a simple, “No.” That didn’t stop him, however, from revealing that he still takes pride in having “the original beef” with Trump advisor, “special government employee” and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

“He got mad at me because I bought, I think, the third or fourth Tesla ever sold,” Clooney recalled. “And it just broke down all the time.”