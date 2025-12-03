George Clooney said over the years he’s pranked several actors by writing fake letters that he signs as former President Bill Clinton and legendary actor Brad Pitt.

He broke down his gag while chatting with Jason and Travis Kelce on Wednesday’s episode of their podcast series “New Heights.”

“Jimmy Kimmel gave me a stack of stationery with a presidential seal and Bill Clinton’s name on it,” Clooney explained. “And I would send notes to all these actors from Bill Clinton, I’d sign it — and I’d find a movie that wasn’t a great film and I’d write, ‘I loved you in this film.’”

The “Jay Kelly” star said he’s targeted at least 30 actors with his shenanigans, some of whom have framed the dummy letters in their homes.

“I’d write these notes, and I’d send them. I sent [them] to, like, 30 different actors,” Clooney said. “I guarantee you some of them are framed in some of their homes. Guaranteed.”

His collection of fake stationery also includes Pitt’s letterhead, which he also nabbed from Jimmy Kimmel.

“Somebody sent me this book of dialects on CDs, where you could do an Irish accent or you could do a French accent,” Clooney said. “There’s a guy who teaches [accents]. And I had this big book. I don’t know why I had it, somebody sent it to me.”

He continued: “And so I take a note with Brad Pitt’s [signature] and I send it to Meryl Streep. And I go, ‘Dear Meryl, from Brad — this guy helped me in my accent in the movie ‘Troy,’ and I thought maybe you could use it,’” he continued. “And I sent her this book of accents from Brad Pitt.”

Funnily enough, he ended up coming clean about the joke to Streep years later.

“Like, four years later, I see her and I tell this story, and she’s like ‘Oh my God, I was wondering why the f—k he’s sending me [this book],” he shared. “It’s so awful. We’ve done a lot of terrible things to each other. He’s done terrible things to me, man, so it all comes out.”

You can watch Clooney explain the hilarious prank in the clip above.