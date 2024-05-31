George Conway got so overheated – shouting “You’re lying!” more than a half-dozen times at a colleague who happens to be a GOP analyst – that “CNN This Morning” anchor Kasie Hunt finally had to put up a hand.

Conway had just wrapped up a long screed Thursday celebrating and vindicating the conviction of Donald Trump. Then he revved up the “lying” chant as fellow CNN contributor Scott Jennings began his rebuttal.

The two regular MSNBC contributors began sparring after Jennings said, in essence, “there is no underlying crime” in the business records falsification felonies for which Trump was convicted earlier in the day.

“This was a partisan prosecutor who promised to get Trump, and that’s what he did, not to go after the law but to go after Donald Trump,” Jennings said. “The issue here is, what is the crime? He’s never been indicted for or convicted of the campaign finance theory at the core of this case.”

That’s where Conway and his conservative colleague began to clash swords.

“I mean, look, Scott’s lying,” he said, exasperated. “And that’s the problem with the Republican Party. It is continually addicted to lies.”

“Wait a minute,” Jennings shot back. “What am I lying about?”

“It’s a lie!” Conway said, shouting over Jennings’ objections. “You’re lying. You’re lying. You’re lying, Scott. You’re lying about the law! You’re lying about what the jury was charged to find. They don’t have to find an underlying crime. They had to find the intent to cover up an underlying crime, and the underlying crime was pretty obvious.”

Jennings tried to interject, but Conway was on a roll.

“So that’s the problem with the Republican Party, they are suffused with lies,” he said. “I don’t know why this network is paying Scott to say those lies on this show.”

That’s where Hunt threw up the stop sign.

“Whoa, whoa, OK,” she said, holding up a palm. “Let’s not go there. We should be proud of Scott as our colleague and treat him respectfully as such. Continue, Scott.”

