George Floyd’s Brother Speaks Out on Protests: Floyd ‘Was About Unity’ (Video)

Cops involved in Floyd’s death should be “punished to the full extent,” Terrence Floyd tells ABC News

| June 1, 2020 @ 7:00 AM

George Floyd’s brother responded to the protests spurred by Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis cops, telling ABC News that his late brother “was about unity.” Terrence Floyd also said the four cops involved, “I want to see all of them get punished to the full extent for what they did to my brother.”

Wearing a coronavirus face mask and appearing with his minister Kevin McCall, Terrence told “Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts on Monday that Floyd was about “peace, unity. When you spoke to him, he always wanted to motivate you, no matter what you were going through.”

Floyd was killed on Memorial Day and protests around the country in his name since have, at points, turned violent, resulting in looting and fires, as well as those involved getting hurt.

Also Read: Journalists Targeted at Protests by Police, Hit With Rubber Bullet and Tear Gas

“Yes, I do feel like its overshadowing, whats going on,” he noted, “because like I said, he was about about peace, he was about unity. The things that are transpiring now, they may call it unity, but it’s destructive unity.”

He urged protesters to “relax” and consider that if the family isn’t demonstrating that outwardly, they should follow the family’s lead.

“Channel your anger to do something positive or make a chance another way,” Floyd elaborated. “The anger that is damaging your hometown is not the way you want.”

Still, he wants the cops involved — who were all fired — to be “punished to the full extent.”

On Friday, Floyd told ABC News he wanted all parties involved brought to justice.

“When I saw the videos, not only was the dude on his neck,” he said, referring to former officer Derek Chauvin, who was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter Friday. “Not only that, you got the other three officers behind the camera, behind the car on him, so he can’t move.”

Watch Terrence Floyd’s interview above.

All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

  • Mulan No Time to Die Wonder Woman 1984 coronavirus delays Disney/MGM/Warner Bros.
  • No Time To Die Daniel Craig James Bond Photo credit: Universal
  • a quiet place part ii emily blunt Photo credit: Paramount
  • Peter Rabbit 2 The Runaway Photo credit: Sony
  • F9 trailer fast and furious Photo credit: Universal
  • THE LOVEBIRDS Paramount/Netflix
  • Blue Story Paramount coronavirus Photo credit: Paramount
  • The Artists Wife Bruce Dern Lena Olin Strand Releasing
  • The Truth IFC Films
  • Mulan 2020 Liu Yifei Disney
  • new mutants 20th Century Studios
  • Antlers Searchlight Pictures
  • Shang-Chi Logo Marvel
  • Tom Hanks Getty Images
  • tom cruise mission impossible fallout skydive Paramount Pictures
  • Elle Fanning Dakota Fanning The Nightingale Getty Images
  • sarah adina smith Getty Images
  • jurassic world fallen kingdom jurassic park movies ranked Universal Pictures
  • Ice Cube on Hip Hop Squares Getty Images
  • Kevin Hart
  • penelope cruz antonio banderas Getty Images
  • The Batman Robert Pattinson The Dark Knight Batsuit Batcycle Warner Bros.
  • Sylvester Stallone Getty Images
  • Camila Cabello Getty Images
  • Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald Warner Bros.
  • Paul Schrader Photo by Jayne Wexler for TheWrap
  • the matrix 4k hdr dolby vision blu-ray Warner Bros.
  • First Cow A24
  • Deerskin Jean Dujardin Greenwich Entertainment
  • Mark Wahlberg Uncharted Movie Getty Images/Naughty Dog
  • The Climb Sony Pictures Classics
  • Avatar 20th Century Studios
  • The Personal History of David Copperfield Searchlight Pictures
  • The Woman In The Window Amy Adams 20th Century Studios
  • Bull Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • minions the rise of gru super bowl trailer Universal
  • Wonder Woman 1984 Poster Gal Gadot CCXP 2019 Warner Bros.
  • In The Heights Warner Bros.
  • James Wan Getty Images
  • Sony Release Slate Sony
  • Tom Hanks in Greyhound Sony
  • Wicked musical Getty Images
  • Sing Illumination
  • top gun maverick tom cruise Paramount
  • Candyman 2020 Universal
  • Will Packer, The Wrap: The Grill Photographed by Ian Spanier for TheWrap
  • THE SPONGEBOB MOVIE: SPONGE ON THE RUN Paramount Animation
  • jungle cruise Disney
  • Free Guy Poster Crop Ryan Reynolds First Trailer CCXP 20th Century Fox/Disney
  • Bill Murray The French Dispatch Searchlight Pictures
  • harrison ford indiana jones old Paramount
  • bob odenkirk emmy Photograph by Steven Gerlich for TheWrap
  • SOUL Jamie Foxx Tina Fey Walt Disney Studios/Pixar
  • Antoine Fuqua Getty Images
  • michael gandolfini Getty Images
  • Will Smith Getty Images
  • Venom Let There Be Carnage Sony
  • John Francis Daley Jonathan Goldstein DC The Flash Getty Images
  • Power Starz Omari Hardwick Starz
  • john wick chapter 2 4k hdr dolby vision blu-ray Lionsgate
  • Janelle Monae Antebellum Lionsgate
  • spiral Lionsgate
  • the purge anarchy 4k hdr blu-ray Universal
  • Kajillionaire Courtesy of Sundance Institute/Focus Features
1 of 64

Release slates for 2021 and beyond are taking shape as studios look to write off summer 2020

As the coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE