George Floyd’s Brother Speaks Out on Protests: Floyd ‘Was About Unity’ (Video)

George Floyd’s brother responded to the protests spurred by Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis cops, telling ABC News that his late brother “was about unity.” Terrence Floyd also said the four cops involved, “I want to see all of them get punished to the full extent for what they did to my brother.”

Wearing a coronavirus face mask and appearing with his minister Kevin McCall, Terrence told “Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts on Monday that Floyd was about “peace, unity. When you spoke to him, he always wanted to motivate you, no matter what you were going through.”

Floyd was killed on Memorial Day and protests around the country in his name since have, at points, turned violent, resulting in looting and fires, as well as those involved getting hurt.

Also Read: Journalists Targeted at Protests by Police, Hit With Rubber Bullet and Tear Gas

“Yes, I do feel like its overshadowing, whats going on,” he noted, “because like I said, he was about about peace, he was about unity. The things that are transpiring now, they may call it unity, but it’s destructive unity.”

He urged protesters to “relax” and consider that if the family isn’t demonstrating that outwardly, they should follow the family’s lead.

“Channel your anger to do something positive or make a chance another way,” Floyd elaborated. “The anger that is damaging your hometown is not the way you want.”

Still, he wants the cops involved — who were all fired — to be “punished to the full extent.”

On Friday, Floyd told ABC News he wanted all parties involved brought to justice.

“When I saw the videos, not only was the dude on his neck,” he said, referring to former officer Derek Chauvin, who was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter Friday. “Not only that, you got the other three officers behind the camera, behind the car on him, so he can’t move.”

Watch Terrence Floyd’s interview above.