George Floyd’s brother and another unidentified member of family led a moment of silence during the Democratic National Convention on Monday night for Floyd and “the many other souls” that have been “lost to hate and injustice.”

“My brother George was selfless. He always made sacrifices for his family, friends, and even complete strangers. George had a giving spirit, a spirit that has shown up on streets around our nation and around the world. People of all races, all ages, all genders, all backgrounds, peacefully protesting in the name of love and unity,” Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, said in taped remarks.

“It’s a fitting legacy for our brother, but George should be alive today. Breonna Taylor should be alive today. Ahmaud Arbery should be alive today. Eric Garner should be alive today. Stephon Clark, Atatiana Jefferson, Sandra Bland — they should all be alive today,” Philonise Floyd continued.

“It’s up to us to carry on the fight for justice. Our actions will be their legacies. We must always find ourselves in what John Lewis called ‘good trouble’ for the names we do not know, the faces we will never see, those who [we] can’t mourn because their murders didn’t go viral. Please join me in a moment of silence to honor George and the many other souls we lost to hate and injustice. And when this moment ends, let’s make sure we never stop saying their names.”

