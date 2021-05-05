George Jung, Cocaine Smuggler Portrayed by Johnny Depp in ‘Blow,’ Dies at 78

George Jung, the cocaine smuggler portrayed by Johnny Depp in “Blow” died on Wednesday at the age of 78.

“R.I.P. #georgejung Passed passed away this morning in his hometown of #weymouth #massachusetts,” a post on his official Instagram account read. Jung’s official Twitter account said, “May the wind always be at your back and the sun upon your face, and the winds of destiny carry you aloft to dance with the stars.”

According to TMZ, the cause of death is unknown although he recently experienced liver and kidney failure. He had been in home hospice care since the weekend, the outlet reported.

Jung was famous for being part of the Medellin Cartel and helping Pablo Escobar smuggle cocaine into the United States. According to TMZ, at the time, Escobar’s cartel was responsible for distributing 80% of the world’s cocaine for a weekly profit of $420 million.

Jung served 20 years in prison and was released in 2014, but violated his parole two years later, so he landed back in prison.

Jung, also known as “Boston George,” was subject of the book “Blow: How a Small-Town Boy Made $100 Million with the Medellin Cocaine Cartel and Lost It All,” as well as being portrayed by Depp in 2001’s “Blow” which also starred Penelope Cruz.

