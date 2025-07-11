Comedian and actor George Lopez called out the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday for blocking him on social media after he’s remained critical of the sports organization’s response to the ongoing ICE raids in the city.

“The Dodgers blocked me on social media for my criticism of the team, so they’ll take a stand on me, but not on the treatment of the families who called Chavez Ravine home before they decided to build a baseball stadium where they lived and where their families called home,” Lopez said in an Instagram post, indicating that the L.A. team was already guilty of displacing a predominantly Mexican community to build the iconic sports venue.

“Also no comment from the owners,” Lopez continued. “What’s happening everyday to the families of the people who are being treated like they don’t belong? If anyone doesn’t belong it’s the Dodgers.”

Watch the video post from Lopez, which shows him dancing off the news of “POV: You just got blocked by the Dodgers,” below:

Representatives for the Dodgers did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

At the top of his message, Lopez suggested that because of he believes the team hasn’t taken a stand for those impacted by the ICE raids, the team should have ICE agents dress up as the competing team.

“Since the Dodgers have stayed silent on the issue of the treatment and enforcement of ICE on the Latino community, maybe at the next fan fest or homestand they can have ICE agents or these bounty hunters dress up as the visiting team and during the seventh inning stretch they can remove fans, since their loyalty to the team means nothing to them,” Lopez posited. “Oh throwing money at it with silence.”

Over the last month, many L.A. residents have called on the Dodgers and other home city sports teams to speak up against the Trump administration’s ICE raids and the impact they have on the sports community and their fans.

“The largest economic engine in this area is silent! Wake up! Do better! We know you can!” California Rising’s Raul said during a recent news conference. “The same organization of Jackie Robinson, the same organization of Fernandomania.”

Back in June, the Dodgers committed $1 million to support immigrant families that have been impacted by the raids.

“What’s happening in Los Angeles has reverberated among thousands upon thousands of people,” Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said at the time. “We have heard the calls for us to take a leading role on behalf of those affected. By committing resources and taking action, we will continue to support and uplift the communities of Greater Los Angeles.”

Nearly 2,800 undocumented migrants have been arrested by Homeland Security officers since the beginning of June, according to data from The New York Times. The mass deportations come as part of President Donald Trump’s promise to launch the largest deportation program in American history, empowering ICE to arrest and detain undocumented migrants anywhere, including areas like schools and places of worship.