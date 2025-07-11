George Lucas Sets First-Ever Comic-Con Appearance for Hall H

George Lucas is set to make his first ever Comic-Con appearance in alongside director Guillermo del Toro and artist Doug Chiang in Hall H, on Sunday, July 27, in San Diego, California, Comic-Con International announced on Friday.

Queen Latifah will moderate the panel called “Sneak Peek of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.”

The official description for the panel is as follows: “The panel of iconic creators will discuss the power of illustrated stories and the role of narrative art in society. From ancient cave drawings and hieroglyphics to paintings, murals, illustrations, comics, digital media and sculptures, this panel will delve into the universal language of illustrated storytelling.”

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome George Lucas to Comic-Con for the very first time,” David Glanzer, Comic-Con chief communications and strategy officer, said in a statement. “Nearly five decades ago, ‘Star Wars’ made one of its earliest public appearances at our convention, along with a booth featuring Howard Chaykin’s now legendary ‘Star Wars’ poster as a promotional item. Now, to have Mr. Lucas return—this time to debut the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art—is a true full-circle moment. His lifelong dedication to visual storytelling and world-building resonates deeply with us and our community, and the museum’s mission to celebrate narrative art in all its forms perfectly reflects what Comic-Con has championed from the very beginning.”

