‘1917’ Star George MacKay Flaunts His Bloodlust in Intense ‘True History of the Kelly Gang’ Trailer (Video)
Russell Crowe and Nicholas Hoult co-star in western-esque thriller opening April 24
Brian Welk | March 13, 2020 @ 4:01 PM
Last Updated: March 13, 2020 @ 4:04 PM
While he played a noble soldier in “1917,” George MacKay’s latest film “The True History of the Kelly Gang” casts him as a ruthless, murderous outlaw and gang leader with a taste for blood and revenge.
MacKay stars with Russell Crowe and Nicholas Hoult in this western-esque thriller from director Justin Kurzel that’s set during a violent period in Australian history.
“Many would call me the coldest blooded murderer ever, but others knowing the truth would call me a hero,” MacKay says with menace in the first trailer for the film.
“The True History of the Kelly Gang” follows MacKay as Ned Kelly, who as a boy in 19th-century Australia is sold into the care of a notorious “bushranger” played by Crowe. He then learns he comes from a long line of warriors and eventually leads an army of anarchists against the imposing rule of the English army in a time when Australian colonizers were constantly fighting for survival.
The film is based on a novel by Peter Carey and is a twist on some iconic Australian folklore. Shaun Grant wrote the screenplay, and the cast also includes Essie Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Charlie Hunnam, Sean Keenan, Earl Cave, Marlon Williams, Louis Hewison and Orlando Schwerdt.
“Kelly Gang” debuted at TIFF last year, where it was acquired by IFC Films. As of now, amid the coronavirus panic, the movie is slated for a limited theatrical release on April 24 in New York followed by a May 1 release in Los Angeles, and it will be available for On Demand and Digital on May 8.
Check out the full synopsis below and the trailer above.
Set amidst the grueling badlands of 19th-century Australia, legendary outlaw Ned Kelly (George MacKay,1917, Ophelia) grows up under the bloody and uncompromising rule of the English. Food is scarce, survival is filled with daily strife, and every opportunity the colonizers take to make their victims feel powerless is inflicted with searing brutality. In a desperate attempt to prime him for rebellion, Ned Kelly’s mother (Essie Davis, The Babadook), sells him off into the hands of the notorious bushranger Harry Power (Russel Crowe, Cinderella Man, L.A. Confidential), where the young bandit discovers he comes from a line of warriors called the Sons of Sieve. Fueled by his roots and a voracious appetite for revenge, Ned Kelly leads an anarchist army to wreak havoc on their oppressors in one of the most audacious attacks the country has ever seen. Grimy, gritty, and full of action-packed thrills, True History of the Kelly Gang brings a revolutionary twist to an iconic piece of folklore. Based on the novel by Peter Carey.
Antonio Banderas, Kerry Washington and 95 More Portraits From TheWrap's Toronto Studio (Photos)
Robert Pattinson, director Robert Eggers and Willem Dafoe, "The Lighthouse"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actress-producer Kerry Washington, "American Son"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Director Bryce Dallas Howard, "Dads"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actress Isabelle Huppert, "Frankie"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Isabelle Huppert and director Ira Sachs, "Frankie"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Christopher Plummer, "Knives Out"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actress Katherine Langford, "Knives Out"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Jaeden Martell, "Knives Out"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actress Jamie Lee Curtis, "Knives Out"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Don Johnson, "Knives Out"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actress Toni Collette, "Knives Out"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
"Knives Out" cast and director Rian Johnson
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actors Finn Wittrock, Renée Zellweger and director Rupert Goold, "Judy"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actress Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Leslie Odom Jr., "Harriet"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Director Kasi Lemmons, "Harriet"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
"Harriet" cast with director Kasi Lemmons
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Director Marielle Heller, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Enrico Colantoni, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Kelvin Harrison Jr, "Waves"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actress Alexa Demie, "Waves"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Lucas Hedges, "Waves"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Taylor Russell, "Waves"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Director Trey Edward Shults, "Waves"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
"Waves" cast and director Trey Edward Schults
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actress Dakota Johnson, "The Friend"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Jason Segel, "The Friend"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Producer Matthew Teague, stars Dakota Johnson, Jason Segel and director Gabriela Cowperthwaite, "The Friend"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actor Jamie Dornan, "Synchronic"
Photographed by Irvin Rivera for TheWrap
Photo Assistant: Noah Asanias
Actors Jamie Dornan and Ally Ioannides, "Synchronic"