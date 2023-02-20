George Santos Admits He’s ‘a Terrible Liar’ Thanks to a Persistent Piers Morgan (Video)

Piers Morgan pushed Republican U.S. Rep. George Santos to get real about all the lies he’s told.

During an appearance on Morgan’s Fox Nation show “Pies Morgan Uncensored,” Morgan pressed Santos about the slew of lies he’s told, which he said he thought he would have gotten away with.

“‘I was an Australian super star. I was this, my family was this,’ and it was all untrue,” Morgan said. “I don’t categorize these as mistakes. I think a part of your process, carthardic process of redemption if you’d like, will start from, ‘I’ve been a terrible liar.’ Would you be prepared to say that?”

“Sure,” Santos quickly responded. “I’ve been a terrible liar on those subjects. What I tried to convey to the American people is: I made mistakes of allowing the pressures of what I thought needed to be done in order to — this wasn’t about tricking anybody. This wasn’t about…“

“Yes, it was,” Morgan chimed in. “The whole thing was about tricking people.”

“Let me finish,” Santos continued. “It wasn’t wasn’t about tricking the people. This was about getting accepted by the party here locally.”

Santos, who has been the U.S. representative for New York’s 3rd congressional district since being elected this year, has made several false claims about his background and accolades. Some of the most controversial statements he’s made were that his mother died as a result of the September 11, 2001 World Trade Center attacks, that he had employees who died in the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting, that he graduated from Baruch College and was a star player on its volleyball team and that he was Olympic gold medalist.

Watch video of Morgan’s exchanges with Santos below.