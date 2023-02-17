Tiger Woods Apologizes for Passing Justin Thomas a Tampon During Golf Tourney: ‘Was Supposed to Be Fun’ (Video)

Tiger Woods apologized Friday after he gave fellow golfer Justin Thomas a tampon while they were at the Genesis Invitational.

The prank, which aired on live TV coverage of the tournament, happened during the first round after Woods outdrove Thomas on a hole. In the video, Woods can be seen passing Thomas the tampon as they walk side-by-side. Viewers can see Thomas swiping the tampon away.

Yes, Tiger Woods 100% handed Justin Thomas a tampon after he outdrove him. pic.twitter.com/VJbfldyXhw — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) February 17, 2023

After the video made its circulation online and op-eds about the situation were written up, Woods addressed the moment on Friday in front of a group of reporters.

“Yeah, it was supposed to be fun and games. But, obviously, it hasn’t turned out that way. If I offended anybody, it was not the case,” Woods said.

Tiger Woods apologized for his joke with Justin Thomas at Riviera pic.twitter.com/hqvMT1X5dO — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 17, 2023

“It was just friends having fun. As I said, if I offended anybody, in any way, shape or form, I’m sorry. It was not intended to be that way. It was just, you know— we play pranks on each other all the time, and virally I do not think this came across that way. Between us, it was different.”

This is Woods’ first competitive golf tournament since he played at the British Open in July.