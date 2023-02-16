Biden Shuts Down Shouting Reporters After UFO Press Conference: ‘Give Me a Break, Man’ (Video)

President Joe Biden ended a press conference Thursday about a spate of recent unidentified flying objects without answering reporters questions, snapping at one in particular who questioned if his response to China was “compromised by his family’s business.”

On Thursday, Biden broke his silence about China’s spy balloon and three other flying objects the U.S. shot down.

“We don’t yet know exactly what these three objects were but nothing right now suggests they were related to China’s spy balloon program or that they were surveillance vehicles from any other country,” Biden said during his remarks. “The intelligence community’s current assessment is that these three objects were most likely balloons tied to private companies, recreation or research institutions studying weather or conducting other scientific research.”

As Biden concluded his comments, mentioning that “sharper rules” will be put in place and that the U.S. sent a “clear message” to China that violating the country’s “sovereignty is unacceptable,” he was bombarded by reporters shouting questions.

At one point, a reporter seemingly suggested Biden’s response to China was “compromised” by his family’s alleged “business relationships.” In response, Biden said, “Give me a break, man!” As Biden walked out, another reporter asked about his trip to Poland, and what his plans are to speak with Chinese President, Xi Jinping.

Watch video of the exchange at the top of this file.

So far three flying objects have been shot down by the U.S. since a China surveillance balloon — which the country claims was a weather balloon — entered U.S. airspace near Alaska before moving to Canada and the United States and was then shot down. Government officials previously shared in a statement that the object was “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” and included “multiple antennas” that were “likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications.”