New York Congressman-Elect George Santos’ bottomless pit of embellishments on his resume and lies about his background has made him the bud of jokes across social media – or as one Twitter user put it, “George Santos is still trending on the internet that he invented.”
The 34-year-old Republican who will represent northeast Queens and parts of Long Island’s North Shore in Congress has been at the center of a firestorm of criticism for saying his mother died in the World Trade Center 9/11 attacks, that his “grandparents fled Jewish persecution in Ukraine, settled in Belgium, and again fled persecution during WWII,” that he received a degree in economics and finance from CUNY’s Baruch College, that he worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, that he owned 13 rental properties where tenants had not paid rent for a year… etc. — all of which were untrue.
And the more lies that surface, the more jokes about him pile on.
“When you think about Jorge Santos’ résumé how could it be anything but phony? Gay, Jewish, ran an animal rescue, parents survived the holocaust… The only hot talking point he didn’t put on there was that he saved lives at the Hindenburg disaster, and danced with the Rockettes,” comedian Steve Bluestein said on Facebook.
Actor Billy Baldwin hit him with two zingers, joking that Santos parted the Red Sea, was beside Martin Luther King on the Selma March and that he walked on the moon.
Here is a look at just a few of the many:
Santos’ hypocrisy is also smack in the middle of all the craziness, with the resurfacing of a tweet he posted in August 2021 that said in all-caps “BIDEN IS A PATHOLOGICAL LIAR!”
He, in the meantime, has put the GOP in quite a pickle, with federal prosecutors and New York’s attorney general reportedly looking into Santos’ duplicity — which many are calling fraud – and investigating “several peculiarities” in his finances.