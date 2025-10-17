George Santos Sentence Commuted for Immediate Prison Release, Trump Says

President Donald Trump has commuted the federal prison sentence former U.S. Rep. and convicted felon George Santos from prison Friday.

The New York Republican was serving more than seven years in federal prison after pleading guilty to fraud and identity theft charges. He admitted to deceiving political donors and stealing the identities of 11 people to make donations to his campaign and was sentenced in April.

“George has been in solitary confinement for long stretches of time and, by all accounts, has been horribly mistreated,” the president wrote on Truth Social. “Therefore, I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY. Good luck George, have a great life!”

Trump started his statement, saying Santos was “somewhat of a ‘rogue,’ but there are many rogues throughout our county.” He went on to compare the former congressman to Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who has been the subject of Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi’s questioning over his military service.

The president accused him of lying about the fact that he was a Vietnam war veteran. The Connecticut senator clarified he misspoke about his service and apologized for it in 2010.

“This is far worse than what George Santos did, and at least Santos had the Courage, Conviction, and Intelligence to ALWAYS VOTE REPUBLICAN!” Trump wrote.

The president called for Santos to be immediately released from prison. The disgraced congressman made a plea to the president earlier this week, praising his administration and pleading to return to his family, complaining that he had been in isolation since late August.

“Mr. President, I am not asking for sympathy. I am asking for fairness — for the chance to rebuild,” Santos wrote in his letter to the president Monday.