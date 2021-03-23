George Segal, the Oscar-nominated actor from “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” and “The Goldbergs,” has died due to complications from bypass surgery, his family confirmed. Segal was 87.

Segal received five Golden Globe nominations, an Academy Award nomination, a BAFTA nomination, and won two Golden Globes during the course of his career. Segal received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in 1966’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”

“The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery,” Sonia Segal, George’s wife, said in a statement.

“I am saddened by the fact that my close friend and client of many years has passed away. I will miss his warmth, humor, camaraderie and friendship. He was a wonderful human.” Abe Hoch, Segal’s former manager and friend, added.

Segal was a series regular for the past eight seasons on ABC sitcom “The Goldbergs” where he played Albert “Pops” Solomon, the eccentric but lovable grandfather. Segal filmed the last episode of the current season before his death, which is set to air on April 7.

In addition to “The Goldbergs,” Segal is also best known for previously playing magazine publisher Jack Gallo on NBC’s “Just Shoot Me!,” a role which garnered him a Golden Globe nomination and aired for seven seasons between 1997-2003.

Sony Pictures Television, which produces “The Goldbergs,” released a statement that read, “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of George Segal. He was a true icon and legend in this business and an integral member of our Sony family. George brightened the screen whenever he was on camera and was a warm and genuine gentleman. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones. We will miss him greatly.”