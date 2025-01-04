George Soros, Michael J. Fox and Denzel Washington Among Presidential Medal of Freedom Recipients | Video

George Soros, Michael J. Fox and Denzel Washington were among 19 people who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom Saturday.

The full list also included World Central Kitchen chef José Andrés, Bono, the late Ashton B. Carter, Hillary Clinton, Tim Gill, Jane Goodall, the late Fannie Lou Hamer, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, the late Robert F. Kennedy, Ralph Lauren, Lionel Messi, Bill Nye, the late George W. Romney, David M. Rubenstein, George Stevens Jr., and Anna Wintour.

“The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the Nation’s highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors,” the White House explained in a statement shared Saturday.

“President Biden believes great leaders keep the faith, give everyone a fair shot, and put decency above all else. These nineteen individuals are great leaders who have made America and the world a better place. They are great leaders because they are good people who have made extraordinary contributions to their country and the world.”

Soros, a longtime conservative antagonist, was honored for his work “on global initiatives that strengthen democracy, human rights, education, and social justice,” the statement also explained.

In addition to his lengthy, Oscar-caliber career, Washington was honored for his role as the national spokesman for the Boys & Girls Club, a title he has held for 25 years.

Fox was honored for his own film career, as well as his advocacy for Parkinson’s research. Clinton’s history of making “history many times over decades in public service, including as the first First Lady elected to the United States Senate,” propelled her to the award.

Johnson and Messi were each honored for their sports careers, as well as their service to others — Johnson is “a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist who supports underserved communities through his Magic Johnson Foundation,” and Messi “supports health care and education programs for children around the world through the Leo Messi Foundation and serves as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.”