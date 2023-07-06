George Tickner, Journey Cofounder and Rhythm Guitarist, Dies at 76

George Tickner, Journey’s cofounding rhythm guitarist and songwriter, has died. He was 76. Neal Schon, another of the rock band’s cofounders and lead guitarist confirmed the news Tuesday on Facebook.

“Journey Junkies, I have some very sad news,” Schon wrote. “George Tickner, Journey’s original rhythm guitarist and songwriting contributor on their first three albums, has passed away.”

He added, “Godspeed, George… Thank you for the music. We will be paying tribute to you on this page indefinitely. Our condolences to his family and friends, and to all past and present band members. So heartbreaking. I think we need to do a group hug, JJ’s.

Tickner played in psychedelic rock band Frumious Bandersnatch before cofounding Journey in 1973 San Francisco with Schon, Ross Valory and Gregg Rolie. Tickner only officially played on the band’s 1975 album “Journey” before leaving to pursue a medical degree at Stanford University on full scholarship. He is credited with writing songs on “Journey,” “Look Into the Future” and “Next.”

Schon captioned his post, “‘Of a Lifetime’ is still one of my favorite songs ever. RIP brother God Speed.”

Journey’s breakthrough happened with the release of the 1978 album “Infinity,” on which singer Steve Perry sang after he arrived in 1977. “Infinity” contained hit songs “Wheel In The Sky” and “Lights.”

Santana manager Herbie Herbert formed Journey, which originally included Schon, Tickner, keyboard player and vocalist Gregg Rolie, bassist Ross Valory and, briefly, drummer Prairie Prince, who rejoined his previous band The Tubes after just a month with Journey. Prince was replaced by David Bowie drummer Aynsley Dunbar.