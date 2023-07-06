The Eagles Announce Final Tour, ‘The Long Goodbye’

The long run is coming to an end.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band The Eagles on Thursday announced that their upcoming tour will be the last: The six-time Grammy winners will kick off “The Long Goodbye” tour on Sept. 7 at New York’s Madison Square Garden. So far, the band is slated to bring “Hotel California” and dozens of other hits to 13 stops from Boston to Atlanta to St. Paul, Minn., but they said more dates are in the works.

“The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds,” the band said in the announcement on its website.

Among the tragic losses was Glen Frey, founding member and co-author of “Take it Easy” and much of the rest of the Eagles’ extensive catalog, who died in 2016.

The Eagles, founded in 1971, broke up in 1980 then reunited in 1994 for their successful “Hell Freezes Over” tour. The band was recognized at the 2015 Kennedy Center Honors. Their 1976 “Greatest Hits” album is among the top selling discs of all time.

The band was profiled in a two-part documentary that aired on Netflix.

“We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful,” the band said. “Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle.”

The planning for the farewell tour continues, the band said. “We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set.”

The first shows, at least, feature the remaining members of another rock legend on the bill: Steely Dan will open the dates announced. The announcement suggested the tour may not be a linear one.

“The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand,” it said. “But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up.”

“Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.”