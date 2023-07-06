Paramount Pictures has dropped the first teaser trailer for “Bob Marley: One Love,” its upcoming biopic about the Jamaican singer and songwriter that’s expected to be released in 2024.

The trailer starts as a celebration of Marley and his legacy, as portrayed by “Peaky Blinders” and “The OA” star Kingsley Ben-Adir. It jumps between Marley playing to concert after concert of adoring fans as the legendary artist’s music plays in the background. As the trailer continues it takes on a darker tone as it delves into Jamaica’s civil war during the 1970s.

It all comes to a head right before the One Love Peace Concert. As someone off screen asks Marley why he’s going to return to Jamaica after there was an assassination attempt on him and his wife, Ben-Adir as Marley calmly replies, “My life is not important to me. My life is for people.”

TheWrap recently spoke to Ben-Adir on the red carpet for “Marvel’s Secret Invasion,” who confirmed that the Marley family was on set “every day.”

“I met Ziggy [Marley] really early on before I got the job or maybe just after I got the job. I went to LA and spent a bunch of time with him and the family,” Ben-Adir said. “It’s a mad experience.”

“Bob Marley: One Love” is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, who directed the Oscar-nominated “King Richard,” and is written by Zach Baylin, Frank E. Flowers and Terence Winter. The film follows Marley from his rise to fame to his death in 1981. The movie also stars Lashana Lynch (“Captain Marvel”) as Rita Marley, Jesse Cilio as Norval Marley and James Norton (“Happy Valley”) as Chris Blackwell. Michael Gandolfini, Nadine Marshall and Anthony Welsh also star in the film in undisclosed roles.

The movie will be produced by Tuff Gong, the brand started by Bob Marley and the Marley family, and Plan B Entertainment, Brad Pitt, Brad Grey, Kristin Hahn and Jennifer Aniston’s production company. Ziggy, Rita and Cedella Marley will all produce the film alongside Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Garner and Robert Teitel.

Known as one of the pioneers of reggae, Marley brought Jamaican music worldwide. He was outspoken about his spirituality, as well as his support of democratic social reforms and the legalization of marijuana. He was also an advocate for Pan-Africanism. He was best known for the songs “One Love” and “No Woman, No Cry,” and his greatest hits album “Legend” became the best-selling reggae album of all time.

The film is scheduled to be released on January 12, 2024.