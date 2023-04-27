Ziggy Marley Introduces ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ First Look

Ziggy Marley took to the stage to introduce the first footage from “Bob Marley: One Love.” The film, due for release on January 12, 2024, comes from writer/director Reinaldo Marcus Green, who previously helmed the Oscar-winning “King Richard.”

Kingsley Ben-Adir stars as Bob Marley alongside Lashana Lynch, James Norton, Tosin Cole, Anthony Welsh, Michael Gandolfini, Umi Myers and Nadine Marshall. Robert Teitel, Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner, Ziggy Marley, Rita Marley, Cedella Marley are producers.

We saw a massive concert audience waiting for the man himself to appear, followed by Marley preaching the value of reggae music amid otherwise conventional musical biopic imagery set to “Jammin with You.” A moment of gun violence kicks off the “downfall” portion of the trailer, while Marley intones that “My life is not important, my life is for the people.”

“One Man, One Message, One Revolution, One Legend, One Love” the onscreen text declares. It closes with Marley happily stating “One Life, One Love, One Destiny.”

Paramount is obviously hoping that “Bob Marley: One Love” performs closer to the likes of “Elvis” or “Straight Outta Brooklyn” than “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody” or “Respect.”