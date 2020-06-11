Gerard Butler Disaster Movie ‘Greenland’ to Hit Theaters Late July for STX

STXfilms has set a July 31 release date for the Gerard Butler disaster and action movie “Greenland,” making it the latest movie to scope out a summer debut as movie theaters slowly and safely reopen their doors.

Ric Roman Waugh directs the action movie that also co-stars Morena Baccarin and Scott Glenn. “Greenland” was originally meant to open in theaters as early as next week on June 19 but will now formally move to the end of July. Here’s the synopsis:

A family fights for survival as a planet-killing comet races to Earth. John Garrity (Gerard Butler), his estranged wife Allison (Morena Baccarin), and young son Nathan make a perilous journey to their only hope for sanctuary. Amid terrifying news accounts of cities around the world being leveled by the comet’s fragments, the Garrity’s experience the best and worst in humanity while they battle the increasing panic and lawlessness surrounding them. As the countdown to global apocalypse approaches zero, their incredible trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven.

July is now shaping up nicely for Hollywood with several tentpole and studio films carving out spots on the calendar. Earlier this week Sony acquired the romantic comedy “The Broken Hearts Gallery” executive produced by Selena Gomez and will release it on July 10. Other films sticking with July openings include “Unhinged” starring Russell Crowe on July 1, Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” on July 17, and Disney still has “Mulan” slated for release on July 24.

Waugh previously directed Butler on the sequel “Angel Has Fallen” in 2019 and is a former stuntman. “Angel Has Fallen” grossed $148 million worldwide on a $40 million budget.