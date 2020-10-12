Gerard Butler’s ‘Greenland’ to Skip Theaters for Premium Streaming in December

“Greenland,” the Gerard Butler disaster thriller about a comet that threatens to make life on Earth extinct, will be available for premium video on demand rental beginning December 18 for $19.99, STXfilms announced Monday.

STXfilms previously announced “Greenland” would skip domestic theaters after it was first set for release back on July 31. And the film will then open on HBO and HBO Max in early 2021 after its digital run.

“Greenland” has however already opened in theaters internationally dating back to late July. It opened #1 in 24 different territories and has made $27.9 million worldwide. Between its box office haul and the HBO deal, which Deadline had reported is between a whopping $20-30 million, “Greenland” has already brought in $45 million in revenue for STX on a $35 million production budget.

The film is still rolling out in theaters abroad and opened #1 in both Italy and New Zealand this past weekend.

“Greenland” stars Butler as a father who is desperately racing against the clock to reach a bunker that will hopefully protect those inside from the incoming global apocalypse brought by a planet-killing comet. It also stars Morena Baccarin, David Denman, Hope Davis, Roger Dale Floyd, Andrew Bachelor, Merrin Dungey, Holt McCallany and Scott Glenn.

Ric Roman Waugh directed “Greenland” and Chris Sparling is the writer. The film was produced by Basil Iwanyk, Sèbastian Raybaud, Gerard Butler and Alan Siegel.

Check out a trailer for the film here.