Gerard Butler will star in and Millennium Media will produce “Night Has Fallen,” the fourth installment in the successful box-office “Has Fallen” franchise, the company announced on Monday.

The film will reunite Butler with the “Angel Has Fallen” creative team, with Robert Kamen returning to write the screenplay and Ric Roman Waugh set to direct. The franchise launched with 2013’s “Olympus Has Fallen,” followed by 2016’s “London Has Fallen” and 2019’s “Angel Has Fallen.” The franchise has combined for more than $500 million worldwide at the box office.

In “Night Has Fallen,” Butler returns as U.S. Secret Service agent Mike Banning. Plot details are being kept under wraps. The fourth film in the franchise will be filmed at Millennium Media’s Nu Boyana Studios in Bulgaria and throughout Europe.

“The ‘Has Fallen’ journey continues and we couldn’t be more excited to take on the challenge of building on this beloved franchise with our dear friends Alan Siegel and Gerard Butler,” Jeffrey Greenstein, President of Millennium Media said in a statement. “These films are not driven just by action, but by the special characters and relationships of Mike Banning and his friends, family, and foes. We look forward to teaming back up again with ‘Angel Has Fallen’s’ Ric Roman Waugh to captivate audiences worldwide on another journey full of these touching and fun character moments, as well as unique and heightened action, and a dark turn of events that will send this next installment down a wildly unexpected trajectory.”

Producers are G-BASE’s Alan Siegel and Gerard Butler, Eclectic Picture’s Heidi Jo Markel, Les Weldon and Millennium Media’s Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger, and Yariv Lerner. Executive Producers on behalf of Millennium Media are Avi Lerner, Trevor Short and Boaz Davidson.

Gerard Butler is represented by CAA and Alan Siegel Entertainment.

Millennium Media will be launching sales on “Night has Fallen” at this year’s American Film Market (AFM). Other Millennium Media-produced franchises include “The Expendables,” “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” and the “Mechanic” films.