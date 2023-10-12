Gerard Butler Settles $10 Million Lawsuit Over ‘Olympus Has Fallen’ Payments

After a prolonged legal battle spanning more than two years, Gerard Butler and the producers of the “Olympus Has Fallen” franchise reached a settlement regarding the actor’s $10 million lawsuit on Thursday. The suit sought a share of profits generated by the 2013 White House action franchise.

The actor claimed in the 2021 lawsuit that he was owed payment for his work on the 2013 blockbuster, which in the decade since spawned two sequels.

Defendants Nu Image and Millennium Media’s attorneys filed a “Notice of Settlement of Entire Case” paperwork on Tuesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news.

“The settlement agreement conditions dismissal of this matter on the satisfactory completion of specified terms that are not to be performed within 45 days of the date of the settlement,” the filing in L.A. Superior Court said. “A request for dismissal will be filed no later than (date): Jan. 5, 2024.”

Details of the settlement are confidential.

Butler claimed in his lawsuit that Nu Age/Millennium Films had underestimated the domestic and foreign receipts for the hit action film by “tens of millions of dollars” and had also failed to report $8 million that was paid to the production company’s own executives.

The suit reportedly reads: “Producers have earned tens of millions of dollars from ‘Olympus,’ but refuse to pay Butler a penny of the grosses and profits promised to him in the parties’ agreement… Butler refuses to tolerate Defendants’ misrepresentations and other wrongful conduct. Butler worked with Defendants to create a highly successful movie franchise. He demands his fair share.”

In 2013, “Olympus Has Fallen” defied expectations with a surprise box office success, raking in $30 million during its opening weekend — an impressive $10 million beyond both industry and analysts’ forecasts.

Starring Butler as the dedicated Secret Service agent Mike Banning, the “Has Fallen” film franchise consists of three installments: “Olympus Has Fallen” (2013), “London Has Fallen” (2016) and “Angel Has Fallen” (2019). A fourth installment, “Night Has Fallen,” is currently in development. Collectively, the first three films have grossed more than $500 million worldwide at the box office.