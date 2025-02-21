Gerry Rich, Amazon MGM Head of Theatrical Marketing, to Resign Next Month

Gerry Rich, the longtime Head of Theatrical Marketing at Amazon MGM is stepping down at the end of March, Rich announced in a memo on Friday.

Over the past six years, Rich oversaw the theatrical releases of “No Time to Die,” “Creed III,” “Challengers,” and most recently, “Nickel Boys.” Rich originally joined the company as marketing head of United Artists Releasing in 2019, which was formed through a partnership between MGM and Annapurna. He then transitioned to Amazon following the company’s $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM in 2022.

Rich previously did a stint at MGM during the 1990s where he worked on Pierce Brosnan-led James Bond films like “GoldenEye.” He later served as the head of marketing at Miramax in the early 2000s, where he oversaw campaigns for titles like “Kill Bill,” “Chicago” and “Gangs of New York.” After that, Rich also became president of worldwide motion picture marketing at Paramount Pictures, overseeing releases such as “Iron Man” and “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.”

“This is a bittersweet email for me to write. After much consideration and reflection, I’ve decided to leave Amazon MGM Studios at the end of March,” Rich wrote in the memo.

He added: “I’m excited about exploring new opportunities during this incredible time of change in the industry, and am confident that this is the right time for me to do that.”

Although unrelated, the timing of Rich’s departure comes amid Amazon’s seismic acquisition of full creative control over the James Bond franchise.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.