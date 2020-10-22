Read the Ghislaine Maxwell Deposition From 2016 Jeffrey Epstein Case

Ghislaine Maxwell’s 2016 deposition detailing her relationship with registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was released Thursday. It is heavily redacted. Former president Bill Clinton is named four times in the document and Maxwell confirms he was friends with Epstein, but other mentions (and individuals’ names) are redacted.

Maxwell is accused of trafficking underage girls and grooming them for Epstein. She faces a criminal trial next year. The unsealed deposition comes from a now-settled defamation suit brought by accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

It was ordered unsealed on Monday by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Julie Brown, a reporter who has been covering the accusations against Epstein for years, illuminated noteworthy details of the deposition on Twitter, writing, “Court also redacted the names of other men who may have been present at Jeffrey’s homes or on his plane. Unclear on what basis these names were redacted.”

Read the 418-page deposition here or below (click on the Document icon to expand):

Maxwell pled not guilty to charges she facilitated sexual abuse of minors when she appeared in a Manhattan federal court via video conference in July. Her request for release on bail was denied and she was ordered detained pending trial.

Manhattan federal Judge Alison Nathan made the decision after prosecutors argued for detainment and Maxwell’s team requested that she be released from New York’s Metropolitan Detention Center on bail and placed in home confinement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nathan set an anticipated trial date for July 12, 2021.