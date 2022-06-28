Ghislaine Maxwell Sentenced to 20 Years for Role in Sex Trafficking Case

Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for her role in the sex trafficking of underage girls.

Maxwell, 60, was convicted in Dec. 2021 on five out of six charges of sex trafficking stemming from her years working with Jeffrey Epstein. The British heiress faced sentencing on three counts Tuesday — sex trafficking, conspiracy and transportation of a minor with the intent to engage in illegal sexual activity — after Alison J. Nathan found two of the conspiracy counts Maxwell was facing were repetitive.

Speaking at the sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Nathan said “a very significant sentence is necessary,” per AP. Nathan said she wanted to send an “unmistakable message” about these types of crimes, and called them “heinous and predatory.” Nathan also instituted a $750,000 fine.

Maxwell did not say anything as she was given the sentence.

Prosecutors wanted a sentence of at least 30 years, while Maxwell’s attorney’s asked for no more than 5 years and three months.

Four women testified to being abused when they were teenagers at Epstein’s homes, saying Maxwell was a central figure.