‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife': See Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man Get Miniaturized and Multiplied (Video)

The Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man is returning to the “Ghostbusters” movie franchise — the time in miniature form.

In a new clip for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” Paul Rudd’s character meets the mini version of the giant monster that terrorized New York in the original 1984 film.

Rudd is seen loading up on ice cream in a grocery store when he decides he needs some toppings. He heads to the aisle where they’re stored, where a Mini-Puft tears itself out of its packaging.

And not just one, as Rudd discovers. Mini-Pufts have run amok in the store, commandeering a robotic floor cleaner. They also appear to be masochists, impaling and setting themselves on fire to create smores. Suffice to say, they’re anything but sweet!

The synopsis for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” reads:

Jason Reitman is directing the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe, which follows a single mom and her two kids as they arrive in a small town and begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Gil Kenan & Jason Reitman.

The cast includes Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace. Original “Ghostbusters” stars Annie Potts and Ernie Hudson also star.

Ivan Reitman produces, with executive producers Dan Aykroyd, Gil Kenan, Jason Blumenfeld, Michael Beugg, Aaron L. Gilbert and Jason Cloth.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” hits theaters on November 11, 2021.

Check out the Mini-Pufts debut above.