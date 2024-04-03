What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment items every week along with whether each has gained or lost momentum versus the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

After five weeks on top, “Dune: Part Two” has fallen to No. 2 on the weekly Top 10 as “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” claims the No. 1 position. “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” stands strong at No. 3 following its big Easter weekend debut. “NCAA March Madness” shoots into the Top 5, landing at No. 4.

“Deadpool & Wolverine” returns to the Top 10 as its July 26 theatrical release nears. The long-awaited “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” featuring the icons Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara, has joined the list at No. 6 following the debut of the first trailer for the Tim Burton sequel.

AMC’s limited series “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live” lands at No. 8 in time for the final episode, which aired on March 31. Amazon Prime Videos’ remake of “Road House” starring Jake Gyllenhaal debuts at No. 9, and “House of the Dragon” swoops into No. 10, ahead of its season 2 premiere on Max on June 16.

Weekly Top 10