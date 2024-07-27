‘Ghosts’ Adds Mary Holland and Dean Norris in Guest Roles for Season 4

Mary Holland (“Nightbitch,” “Big Door Prize”) and Dean Norris (“Breaking Bad,” “The Parenting”) will guest star in the upcoming fourth season of the CBS series “Ghosts.”

CBS Studios today announced the news at the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. Holland has joined for the recurring role of Patience and Norris will play Frank, Samantha’s (Rose McIver) father.

According to the official desciption, “Patience is the ghost of a Puritan woman who died in the late 1600s. While alive, she was exceedingly severe and judgmental even by Puritan standards. As such, she was expelled from her village for ‘being a bit too much.’ After being dead a couple hundred years, Patience was inadvertently abandoned (by our Revolutionary War ghost Isaac) underground near the mansion and has become a feral creature ‘roaming the dirt’ since 1895. In the season three finale, Patience reemerged from the dirt to kidnap Isaac and dragged him back to her lair. In the premiere of season four, we will meet Patience and find out her plans for our dear Isaac.”

Meanwhile, Norris’s Frank is “Kindly and well-meaning,” and “arrives at Woodstone for his first visit in years, along with his new girlfriend. Frank and Sam have struggled to stay close since Frank divorced Sam’s mom when Sam was 10. On the surface, Frank and Sam are cordial, but deep-down Sam resents her father for being largely absent from her life. After decades of insisting “everything was fine,” Sam is finally compelled to confront these feelings when a new ghost at Woodstone forces her into an awkward conversation with her dad.”

This year’s San Diego Comic-Con panel featured series stars Utkarsh Ambudkar, Richie Moriarty, Román Zaragoza and Rebecca Wisocky from the cast as well as executive producers Joe Port and Joe Wiseman. Perri Nemiroff from Collider served as the panel moderator.

“Ghosts” returns for a fourth season on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 8:30 PM on the CBS Television Network.

The series stars Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar as a couple that inherits a rundown mansion in upstate New York that they decide to convert into a bed & breakfast. After a near-death experience, McIver’s character is suddenly able to see the ghosts that inhabit the house.

Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky and Devan Chandler Long also star.

“Ghosts” is executive produced by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, Richie Keen, Matthew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond and Martha Howe-Douglas, Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television) and Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios). “Ghosts” is produced by CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.

Head here for all TheWrap’s coverage of San Diego Comic-Con 2024