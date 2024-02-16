‘Ghosts’ Season 3 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

CBS’ charming supernatural comedy “Ghosts” is back for a third season, and if you’re wondering when new episodes of Season 3 debut or where to watch them on streaming, you’re in the right place.

Based on the British comedy of the same name, “Ghosts” stars Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar as Sam and Jay, a couple reviving the B&B they inherited — and helping the many spirits trapped therein on their quests to self-discovery in the afterlife after Sam discovers the ability to communicate with ghosts.

For everything to know about how to watch “Ghosts” Season 3, read on:

When does “Ghosts” Season 3 premiere?

“Ghosts” Season 3 premieres on Thursday, Feb. 15 on CBS.

“Ghosts” Season 3 Episode Release Schedule

New episodes of “Ghosts” will premiere on Thursdays at 8:30-9:00 p.m. ET.

CBS has revealed episode details for the first 3 episodes, seen below. We’ll update here when new episodes are revealed.

S.3 Ep.1: “The Owl” – Feb. 15

S.3 Ep.2: “Man of Your Dreams” – Feb. 22

S.3 Ep.3: “He Sees Dead People” – Feb. 29

Where is “Ghosts” Season 3 streaming?

New episodes of “Ghosts” Season 3 will be available to stream live and on demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers.

For Paramount+ Essential (aka, the ad-supported plan) subscribers, Season 3 episodes will be available to stream on Paramount+ the day after they air.

All episodes of Seasons 1 and 2 are also available to stream on Paramount+.

If you’re looking for the original 2019 U.K. series, Seasons 1 and 2 are also streaming on Paramount+. Seasons 3-5 are available to purchase on Digital through several major providers, including Prime Video and AppleTV.

Watch the “Ghosts” extended Super Bowl TV spot