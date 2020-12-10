“Notturno,” the documentary from Gianfranco Rosi and Italy’s Oscar submission to the Best International Film race, has landed a North American release from Super LTD, the boutique division and incubator from Neon.

“Notturno” was shot over three years in the Middle East and observes how people there have been affected by war and by ISIS. It premiered at Venice earlier this fall and also played Toronto, New York and was selected for Telluride. It won three awards at Venice including the Cinema for UNICEF award and has already been nominated for a Critics’ Choice Documentary Award.

No release date has been set.

Also Read: 'Notturno' Film Review: Middle East Doc Finds Poetry in 'Rubble and Darkness'

Rosi’s “Notturno” was filmed along the rattled borders of Iraq, Kurdistan, Syria, and Lebanon. The impressionistic film captures people who have long been contending with the ravages of war and terror, most recently inflicted by ISIS.

Super LTD previously distributed “Honeyland,” which last year became the first film to ever be nominated for both Best Documentary and Best International Film in the same year at the Oscars. “Notturno’s” selection for the Oscar race beat out Sophia Loren in “The Life Ahead,” which could be a contender in the acting race for the Italian icon and is being released by Netflix.

“Notturno” is produced by Stemal Entertainment and 21uno Film with Rai Cinema, with Istituto Luce – Cinecittà, with the contribution of DG Cinema e Audiovosivo MIBACT and with the support of Eurimages in coproduction with Les Films d’Ici with Arte France Cinéma, and with No Nation Films and Mizzi Stock Entertainment in association with Doha Film Institute with the support of Medienboard Berlin Brandenburg.

Mason Speta negotiated the deal for SUPER LTD with Submarine Entertainment on behalf of the filmmakers. The Match Factory is handling international rights.