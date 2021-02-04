Gillian Anderson to Star in Marc Forster’s ‘White Bird: A Wonder Story’

Gillian Anderson, who was just nominated for a SAG Award and a Golden Globe for her work in “The Crown,” will star in Marc Forster’s “White Bird: A Wonder Story,” the follow-up to Lionsgate’s 2017 film “Wonder.”

Anderson will star in “White Bird” as a woman in Nazi-occupied France during World War II who must make unimaginable choices for her family after her son takes in a Jewish girl and hides her from the Germans. The film will begin production later this month.

“White Bird” is a “creative companion” to “Wonder” that sees one of the characters from the 2017 film hear a story from his grandmother about her memory of Nazi-occupied France.

The film is an adaptation of “Wonder” author R.K. Palacio’s graphic novel “White Bird” from 2019. Forster will direct the film from a script by Mark Bomback (“The Art of Racing in the Rain,” “War for the Planet of the Apes”).

Mandeville Films’ David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman, who produced “Wonder,” are also producing the new film, along with Palacio. Renée Wolfe, who is a partner in Forster’s 2DUX2, is executive producing. Alex Young is executive producing for Mandeville.

Gillian Anderson is known for her work on “The X-Files,” for which she won a Golden Globe and an Emmy Award. She recently portrayed Margaret Thatcher on Netflix’s “The Crown,” and also stars in the Netflix series “Sex Education,” which returns for a third season this year. Her other recent credits include “The Fall”, “American Gods” and “Hannibal.” She is represented by Independent Talent Group, UTA and Prosper PR.

“Wonder” was a global hit for Lionsgate and Mandeville in 2017, taking in $305 million at the worldwide box office. “White Bird: A Wonder Story” is published by Alfred A. Knopf.

Deadline first reported the news.