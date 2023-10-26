Adam Wylie, a former child star who appeared on “Gilmore Girls” and “Picket Fences,” was arrested Oct. 20 for shoplifting from a Target in Burbank, California.

On Thursday, a Burbank Police spokesman confirmed that, per the department’s arrest report, Wylie failed to pay for merchandise while at Target’s self-checkout kiosk, including clothing and beauty products. After leaving the store, he was apprehended by store security.

“Once outside the store, the suspect was approached by Target Loss Prevention Officers and escorted back inside. The stolen and recovered items totaled $108.05,” public information officer Stephen Turner told TheWrap via email.

“Burbank PD issued a citation to the suspect for petty theft, and he was released in the field. The suspect is identified as 39-year-old Adam Augustus Wylie, a resident of Valley Village.”

Wylie is best known for playing Brad Langford on “Gilmore Girls,” who recurred on the WB/CW series from 2001 to 2003. He also costarred on “Picket Fences” from 1992 to 1996 as Zack, the son of Tom Skerrit’s character Sheriff Jimmy Brock.

More recently, he appeared in the Disney Channel film “Under Wraps 2,” the sequel to the 1997 film.

Wylie was also in the 2002 Broadway production of “Into the Woods,” and the 1990 Arnold Schwarzenegger vehicle “Kindergarten Cop.” He recently shared some behind-the-scenes information about the action comedy on TikTok, including that his tears were real in the scene where Schwarzenegger is carried away on a stretcher.

Wylie is also a voice artist whose credits include “Ben 10,” “The Boondocks,” “Phineas and Ferb” and the Netflix movie “The Mitchells vs. the Machines.”

Wylie’s management did not respond to TheWraps request for comment.

This week, another child star from the ’90s, Zachery Ty Bryan of “Home Improvement,” pleaded guilty to felony assault and cut a deal to avoid jail time.