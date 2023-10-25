“Home Improvement” actor Zachery Ty Bryan has pleaded guilty to felony assault but has cut a deal to avoid jail time.

“He believes this is the manner he could best resolve this to avoid further trauma to his family,” the actor’s attorney John Kolego told TheWrap on Wednesday.

Bryan, who played the eldest son in the Tim Allen sitcom “Home Improvement,” was arrested in July in Eugene, Oregon. He was charged with felony assault in violation of the Abuse Prevention Act because the victim had already filed a restraining order against him for a previous incident of domestic violence.

Instead of spending 19 to 20 months in Oregon Department of Corrections, Bryan will given 36 months of supervised probation. He must also serve seven days in jail.

If he violates the terms of the agreement, which include no contact with the victim and undergoing alcohol and substance abuse treatment, the deal will be revoked and he would serve the initially prescribed prison term.

Johnnie Faye Cartwright, who shares three children with Bryan, is not named in the arrest report but issued a statement after he was arrested in which she said, “It’s a horrible situation that’s going to be spun in so many ways. I’ve learned firsthand the truth will never align with what’s been put out there. I ask everyone to please be respectful of our privacy for the sake of the children and our families so the healing process can begin.”

Bryan received three years of probation after a domestic dispute in October 2020, in which he was arrested on domestic assault and strangulation charges. He was accused of assaulting his girlfriend, obstructing her breathing and grabbing her phone to stop her from dialing 911, AP reported at the time.

In that case, he pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors: menacing and fourth-degree assault. He was ordered at the time to attend a violence-intervention program and to have no contact with Cartwright.

In addition to these domestic assault charges, Bryan has also been accused of fraud. Several sources said Bryan stole their money through an agriculture-technology startup scheme, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bryan played Brad Taylor on “Home Improvement” from 1991 to 1999. He’s also appeared in the movies “True Heart” and “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.” More recently, he’s moved into producing movies such as “Warning,” “Skin” and “The Kindergarten Teacher,” starring Maggie Gyllenhaal.