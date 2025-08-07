Disney, Gina Carano Settle Lawsuit Over ‘Mandalorian’ Firing

Lucasfilm, Disney and Gina Carano have reached an agreement to settle a lawsuit over the actress’ firing from “The Mandalorian.”

The UFC fighter-turned actress sued the companies for a wrongful termination and sex discrimination in February 2024 over her firing from the Disney+ series after a slew of controversial social media posts surfaced. They have since been dismissed after a year and a half.

“We have reached an agreement with Gina Carano to resolve the issues in her pending lawsuit against the companies,” a Lucasfilm spokesperson said. “Ms. Carano was always well respected by her directors, co-stars, and staff, and she worked hard to perfect her craft while treating her colleagues with kindness and respect.”

Carano was terminated from the Star Wars series in February 2021, after she amplified a social media post that compared being Republican in the U.S. to being Jewish during Nazi Germany. This came after months of increasingly combative social media posts from Carano advancing far right political views that included vaccine and election denials.

In a statement, a Lucasfilm spokesperson said, “With this lawsuit concluded, we look forward to identifying opportunities to work together with Ms. Carano in the near future.”

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

After her role in the first two seasons on “The Mandalorian” as Rebel ranger Cara Dune, Carano was fired “as swiftly as her character’s peaceful home planet of Alderaan had been destroyed by the Death Star in an earlier Star Wars film,” the lawsuit read. Elon Musk helped fund her legal fees as part of his initiative to cover costs for X users, who faced discrimination for activity on his site.

Disney moved to dismiss the lawsuit on Wednesday, explaining that she “grotesquely trivialized the Holocaust as comparable to sharp political disagreements” and concluded that her termination resulted after former CEO Bob Chapek decided “Carano’s views ‘didn’t align with Company values.’”

The social media post which prompted backlash read, “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views.”