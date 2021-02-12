Former “The Mandalorian” actress Gina Carano has resurfaced with a new project with Ben Shapiro’s The Daily Wire after being dropped by Lucasfilm and UTA over the former MMA fighter’s social media posts.

“The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true,” said Carano in a statement to Deadline. “I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

The former MMA fighter played Cara Dune on “The Mandalorian” for the first two seasons of the hit Disney+ show.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable,” said a Lucasfilm spokesperson in a statement to TheWrap.

Carano came under fire on Wednesday as the hashtag #FireGinaCarano trended over an Instagram post comparing being Republican today to being Jewish during Nazi Germany.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views,” wrote Carano.

Another Instagram story post showed someone with several masks covering their entire face with the caption “Meanwhile in California.”

Although details about the project are being kept under wraps, Carano will develop, star, and produce the untitled film. The film will be produced as part of Daily Wire’s partnership with “Bone Tomahawk” producer Dallas Sonnier via his Bonfire Legend banner.

Deadline first reported the news.