‘Ginny & Georgia': Here Are All the Books and Authors Referenced in Season 2

Season 2 of “Ginny & Georgia” is back and better than ever with a bevy of pop culture references and a killer soundtrack. Ginny’s love of literature, reading and writing was established in Season 1, and references to classic books and authors continue to thread through the show’s sophomore season.
As Ginny continues to unravel the layers of her mother Georgia’s (Brianne Howey) past, she still has to deal with an out-of-touch English professor who doesn’t exactly grasp the benefits of a diverse literary canon. Ginny’s bedroom is stocked full of classic and colorful book spines. Her dad Zion (Nathan Mitchell) also references a lot of literary figures.
Ginny’s English teacher Mr. Gitten (Johnathan Potts) challenges her to select a book to present for her AP English class; her selection should, in his words, be “anything that encompasses the Black experience in America.” The three options she narrows down include “Sister Outsider” by Audre Lorde, “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones and “The Street” by Ann Petry — landing on “Sister Outsider.” After Ginny drops the class, her ex Hunter (Mason Temple) and Maxine Baker (Sara Waisglass) pull a cool stunt where they interrupt Gitten’s lesson on William Golding’s “Lord of the Flies.”
Here is a full list of the books, authors and writers referenced in Season 2 of Netflix’s “Ginny & Georgia”:
- “Parable of the Sower” by Octavia Butler (2 different covers)
- “The Tale of Desperaux” by Kate DiCamillo
- “Dance Upon the Air” by Nora Roberts
- “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott
- 2nd Series of Emily Dickinson’s poems
- Edith Wharton (Georgia wants to get married at The Mount)
- “Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret” by Judy Blume
- Sigmund Freud
- Amanda Gorman
- “Harry Potter” (Kenny’s our Voldemort)
- “The Grapes of Wrath” by John Steinbeck
- “Catcher in the Rye” by J.D. Salinger
- “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo
- “The Dictionary” by Merriam Webster
- “The Street” by Ann Petry
- “Sister Outsider” by Audre Lorde
- “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones
- “Lord of the Flies” by William Golding
- “Romeo and Juliet” by William Shakespeare
- Agatha Christie