‘Ginny & Georgia': Here Are All the Books and Authors Referenced in Season 2

Season 2 of “Ginny & Georgia” is back and better than ever with a bevy of pop culture references and a killer soundtrack. Ginny’s love of literature, reading and writing was established in Season 1, and references to classic books and authors continue to thread through the show’s sophomore season.

As Ginny continues to unravel the layers of her mother Georgia’s (Brianne Howey) past, she still has to deal with an out-of-touch English professor who doesn’t exactly grasp the benefits of a diverse literary canon. Ginny’s bedroom is stocked full of classic and colorful book spines. Her dad Zion (Nathan Mitchell) also references a lot of literary figures.

Ginny’s English teacher Mr. Gitten (Johnathan Potts) challenges her to select a book to present for her AP English class; her selection should, in his words, be “anything that encompasses the Black experience in America.” The three options she narrows down include “Sister Outsider” by Audre Lorde, “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah-Jones and “The Street” by Ann Petry — landing on “Sister Outsider.” After Ginny drops the class, her ex Hunter (Mason Temple) and Maxine Baker (Sara Waisglass) pull a cool stunt where they interrupt Gitten’s lesson on William Golding’s “Lord of the Flies.”

Here is a full list of the books, authors and writers referenced in Season 2 of Netflix’s “Ginny & Georgia”: