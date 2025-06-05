‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 3 Review: Netflix YA Drama Takes a Dark but Necessary Turn

“Everyone thinks I’m a violent, unhinged monster!”

Things have never been worse for Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey), a woman convinced that most problems can be solved by dancing them out. Her wedding to Wellsbury mayor Paul Randolph (Scott Porter) is upended when she is arrested for suffocating Tom Fuller, the husband to ruthless real estate agent Cynthia (Sabrina Grdevich). Georgia’s intentions to end Tom’s suffering after a long illness are seemingly justified, but not necessarily in the eyes of the law and small-town Massachusetts.

Imprisoned for one of three murders she’s committed in her young life, Georgia is at a stalemate with her new husband, daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and son Austin (Diesel La Torraca). Unfortunately for all involved, Austin witnesses his mother murdering Tom, further traumatizing a family that has been through the wringer after years of a vagabond life on the road. Georgia thought her life in Wellsbury would bring her small family some much-needed stability, but now the trial of the century begins with the entire nation watching.

And so, the newly crowned “Mayoress Murderess” awaits her fate.

“Ginny & Georgia” is a series that has always prided itself on showcasing the extreme lengths to which one mother could go to protect her kids. Georgia has previously put Austin’s father (Aaron Ashmore) in prison while keeping Ginny’s father, Zion (Nathan Mitchell), at arm’s length. Season 3 demonstrates how the fiercely independent Georgia can unravel in the blink of an eye despite surviving every major thing life has thrown at her, ranging from child abuse, teenage pregnancy, death threats and small-town living.

To new showrunner Sarah Glinski’s credit, “Ginny & Georgia” Season 3 provides ample room for both Howey and Gentry to kick their leading roles into high gear after two seasons of intrigue and familial bonds. Ginny forces herself to go to school as her mother racks up national headlines bored on house arrest. Ginny continues to pine for the depressed Marcus (Felix Mallard). At the same time, her complicated friendship with Marcus’s sister Max (Sara Waisglass) is tested, and Georgia’s newfound reclusiveness gives way to some real “Rear Window” vibes.

For many of Ginny’s friends, their budding relationships, identities and sexual exploration come into focus while Ginny explores a new passion during her mother’s trials and tribulations: poetry. Expressing her frustration with her unconventional upbringing through the use of rhyme brings new challenges to both her friendships and Georgia’s defense strategy. Might Ginny’s new creative writing interests accidentally be Georgia’s downfall and the reason her mother ends up in prison for life?

Felix Mallard and Antonia Gentry in “Ginny & Georgia.” (Amanda Matlovich/Netflix)

“Ginny & Georgia” Season 3 strengthens what makes the dramedy genre soar while remaining true to the elements that make the mother-daughter duo such fascinating characters to watch. Georgia is caught in the lies of her own making (at this point in the series, do we call her a serial killer?). And though Georgia fights uphill battles to save herself and her family time and again, Ginny’s coming-of-age struggles come swiftly and furious. Howey and Gentry continue to impress in embodying such impenetrably dark characters while giving a growing ensemble cast space to be funny and sympathetic.

But this new season’s most valuable player award goes to the young La Torraca, as Austin’s trauma in witnessing his mother’s criminal activities makes for a compelling turn in Georgia’s murder trial. The whole world believes his mom is guilty, and while others provide support and Paul’s defense of his wife wanes with time, Austin is steadfast in keeping quiet until events beyond his control force him to enter the fray. His relationship with his sister and mother may never be the same, and Austin’s character development doesn’t stop La Torraca from proving that his acting skills, even while donning Harry Potter glasses, don’t go unnoticed.

Diesel La Torraca and Antonia Gentry in “Ginny & Georgia.” (Amanda Matlovich/Netflix)

The backbone of “Ginny & Georgia” has always been the chemistry between its two leads, making the case for a complex mother-daughter relationship that borders on toxic as the series progresses. Season 3 ventures into uncharted territory while remaining true to the growth of these relationship dynamics as Georgia fights for her life and the lives of those she loves. Many things change for these characters in a season full of twists and surprises that might leave some loyal viewers angry, while simultaneously giving the series some increasingly high stakes to stay relevant.

Unfortunately for Georgia and family, they can’t simply dance their way to happiness this time around.

“Ginny & Georgia” Season 3 premieres Thursday, June 5, on Netflix.