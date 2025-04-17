‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 3 Teaser Sees Brianne Howey Behind Bars

There’s some changes afoot in “Ginny & Georgia” Season 3, most notably with Brianne Howey’s Georgia behind bars.

After the Season 2 finale saw Georgia get arrested just after tying the knot to Paul (Scott Porter), the teaser for the third installment picks up with her detained in prison for the murder of Tom Fuller (Vincent Legault), while Ginny (Antonia Gentry) walks through a prison of her own amid the scandal: high school.

“What happens when everything falls apart?” Gentry’s Ginny asks in the Netflix teaser. “A rock can be pulled out from under you in a second.”

The Season 3 teaser also gives glimpses of the murder trial, but even a courthouse doesn’t seem to phase Georgia, who dons a pink outfit and a smirk during the trial.

“Don’t you want to ask me if I did it?” Georgia says. “I’m not a bad person — it’s all about perception.”

Though Ginny is reasonably occupied with her mother’s murder trial, the teaser sees Ginny’s relationship with Marcus (Felix Mallard) progressing even more while she heads to prom with the girls.

The Season 3 logline is as follows: “Georgia has just been arrested for murder during her wedding — ruining her fairytale ending and putting the spotlight on the Millers like never before. It’s always been Ginny and Georgia against the world, but the world has never come for them quite like this. Now, Ginny needs to see where she stands when push comes to shove. Is the two of them against the world something Ginny really wants to sign up for?”

Check out the first-look photos for Season 3 below:

Amanda Matlovich/Netflix Nathan Mitchell as Zion Miller, Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller Amanda Matlovich/Netflix Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker, Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller Netflix Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller, Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller Amanda Matlovich/Netflix Sara Waisglass as Maxine, Chelsea Clark as Norah, Katie Douglas as Abby, Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller Amanda Matlovich/Netflix Raymond Ablack as Joe, Sabrina Grdevich as Cynthia

“Ginny & Georgia” Season 3 premieres June 5 on Netflix.