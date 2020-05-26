‘Girl With the Dragon Tattoo’ Reboot Series in the Works at Amazon

Amazon is developing a “Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” series, TheWrap has confirmed.

The show will be based on the books by Stieg Larsson but will “take the iconic and much-loved character Lisbeth Salander and place her in today’s world – with a new setting, new characters, and a new story that will resonate with fans of the original and thrill a whole new generation.”

Amazon Studios and Left Bank Pictures will produce the series with Sony Pictures Television. Left Bank founder and CEO Andy Harries will serve as executive producer along with Rob Bullock. No writer has been attached to the project

The “Millenium” series of novels comprises six books, the first three of which — “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” “The Girl Who Played with Fire” and “The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets’ Nest” — were authored by Larsson and published after his death. The series centers on Lisbeth Salander, a hacker, and Mikael Blomkvist, an investigative journalist.

The book series has twice before been adapted for the screen. Michael Nyqvist and Noomi Rapace starred in a Swedish film adaptation directed by Niels Arden Oplev in 2009 and later reprised their roles for two sequels.

David Fincher directed an English-language adaptation of “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” in 2011 starring Rooney Mara and Daniel Craig. A quasi-sequel to Fincher’s film was released in 2018 with Claire Foy and Sverrir Gudnason taking over the lead roles.

