LA Spectrum News 1 Revamps Anchor Lineup, Giselle Fernandez to Move to 3-Hour Afternoon Slot

Los Angeles Spectrum News 1 is making alterations to its anchor lineup, moving Giselle Fernandez to a new three-hour weekday program “The Rush Hour” starting Aug. 19.

Fernandez previously served as the host of “Your Morning on Spectrum News 1.” The morning program will now be anchored by Kelvin Washington, who previously anchored “Your Afternoon on Spectrum News 1.” Amrit Singh will replace Washington on the midday program.

“Spectrum Networks launched Spectrum News 1 in Southern California with the goal of transforming the news landscape in L.A., meeting our audience where they are, rising to viewership from over 1 million households per month, just six years later; ‘The Rush Hour’ is the next step in that journey,” vice president of original programming and on-air talent development Carter Lee said in a statement.

Lee added that the program will feature “breaking news and weather along with Spectrum News 1’s signature coverage of local news, prioritizing community-based storytelling.”

“Giselle will ascend to this role and continue to delve deeper into stories impacting Angelenos,” Lee continued. “Supported by a team of journalists reporting from the field, Giselle will provide viewers access to objective local news that affects their everyday lives. The additional moves for Kelvin and Amrit will allow them each to bring their signature styles to other dayparts.”

The move was made as internal research showed that there is a significant growth opportunity in the 4-7 p.m. timeframe for news programs, dubbing it a “new primetime” for viewers.

“I take great pride in what we have built at Spectrum News 1 in the L.A. market over the last six years,” Fernandez said. “We have remained committed to bringing unbiased, trusted and hyperlocal coverage to the Southland at a time when comprehensive contextual storytelling should be at the forefront. While it’s hard to say goodbye to the great morning team, I am eager to expand our mission of great storytelling in an exciting and fast-changing new television landscape.”

Just last month, “Your Morning on Spectrum News 1,” won the L.A. Area Emmy Award for morning newscast. The network as a whole scored 17 nominations at the 2024 L.A. Emmys.

Fernandez, who has been awarded nine Emmys, also hosts the award-winning weekly series “L.A. Stories.” She is also a three-time recipient of the L.A. Press Club’s Journalist of the Year award.