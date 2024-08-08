Roy Wood Jr. Named Host of CNN’s Comedy Series ‘Have I Got News for You’

CNN named Roy Wood Jr. as the host of “Have I Got News for You,” the U.S. version of the long-running BBC comedy series, the network announced on Thursday.

The comedian and former “Daily Show” correspondent will host the 10-episode run which is slated to debut on Saturday, September 14 at 9 p.m. ET on CNN. The program will air regularly on Saturdays and will also be available to stream on Max the following day.

The BBC version of the program has been on the air since 1990 and the format features two teams of panelists answering questions about the news of the week. CNN is developing the U.S. version of the show with Hat Trick Productions, which produces the BBC program.

“For far too long immigrants have been coming to America and taking Black jobs, kudos to CNN and the immigrants at Hat Trick Productions for bringing a Black job to the States,” Wood Jr. said in a statement. “It is an honor to be a part of such a hallowed British institution to help make sense of the American institutions of chaos, name calling, disinformation, reality television and the 8-hour news cycle.”

Wood Jr. served as a “Daily Show” correspondent from 2015-2023, hosting a few episodes following Trevor Noah’s departure. He also hosted the White House Correspondents Dinner in 2017.

Wood’s acting credits include “Confess, Fletch,” “Only Murders in the Building,” and more. He will appear alongside Keanu Reeves and Jonah Hill in the upcoming AppleTV comedy “Outcome.”

CNN Originals and Hat Trick Productions are producing the American “Have I Got News for You.” Jimmy Mulville, Richard Wilson and Jim Biederman will executive produce the program.