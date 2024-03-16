Oprah, Reneé Rapp, Matt Bomer and More Join TheWrap’s GLAAD Media Awards Portrait Studio | Exclusive Photos

The 35th annual ceremony for the Los Angeles awards hit the Beverly Hilton in style and allyship

Glaad Split
Photos by Jeff Vespa

The 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards hit the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Thursday in style and allyship with guest of honor Oprah Winfrey bringing the crowd of hundreds to its feet with a rousing speech while accepting the 2024 Vanguard Award.

“Thirty-five years ago, my brother, Jeffrey Lee, passed away when he was just 29 years old from AIDS. Growing up at the time we did, in the community we did, we didn’t have the language to understand or speak about sexuality and gender in the way we do now,” Winfrey said. “And at the time, I didn’t know how deeply my brother internalized the shame that he felt about being gay. I wish he could have lived to witness these liberated times and to be here with me tonight.

“What I know for sure is that when we can see one another, when we are open to supporting the truth of a fellow human, it makes for a full, rich, vibrant life for us all,” she continued. “And that’s what I wish my brother Jeffrey could have experienced: a world that could see him for who he was and appreciate him for what he brought to this world. I am proud to receive this honor. Thank you GLAAD.”

TheWrap caught the entertainment icon backstage moments after her win for exclusive standalone portraits along with GLAAD CEO Sarah Kate Ellis, who also gave one of the highlight speeches of the night.

Elsewhere, pop star and actress Reneé Rapp (a winner for Outstanding Music Artist), history-making “Pose” Emmy nominee Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Matt Bomer, Sherry Cola, JoJo Siwa, Allison Williams and many more stars swung by TheWrap’s exclusive portrait studio for quick photo sessions with creative director Jeff Vespa, posing for stunning shots among the stars.

Honoring 16 of the biggest names in LGBTQ+ entertainment — and featuring show-stopping musical performances by Oscar nominee Kate Hudson and Grammy-nominated R&B singer Chloe — the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards also presented Niecy Nash-Betts with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award with an assist from Sharon Stone and were hosted by the newly out-and-proud Wayne Brady with charming aplomb.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Emma Stone Oscars
The awards will stream on Hulu beginning March 29. Remaining winners for the 33 total categories will be announced at the organization’s New York ceremony on May 11.

Catch TheWrap’s exclusive photo gallery below.

Oprah Winfrey
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Oprah Winfrey & Sarah Kate Ellis
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Oprah Winfrey
Photo by Jeff Vespa

SXSW 2024
Reneé Rapp
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Sherry Cola
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Matt Bomer
Photo by Jeff Vespa

JoJo Siwa
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Emma Stone attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Allison Williams
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Allison Williams & Alexander Dreymon
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Alexander Dreymon
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Matt Bomer, Allison Williams & Jelani Alladin
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Jelani Alladin
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Law Roach, Vanessa Nakate and Zendaya attend the 2024 Green Carpet Fashion Awards
Jasmin Savoy Brown
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Liv Hewson
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Liv Hewson & Jasmin Savoy Brown
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Chyler Leigh
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Trace Lysette
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Shangela
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Samantha Lux & Frankie James Grande
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Salina EsTitties,Luxx Noir London & Mistress Isabelle Brooks
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Salina EsTitties
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Mistress Isabelle Brooks
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Vanity Fair 2024
Luxx Noir London
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Michelle Visage
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Dylan Mulvaney
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Priyanka
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Meredith Marks
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Oscars 2024
Mayan Lopez
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Jodi Balfour
Photo by Jeff Vespa

ALOK
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Chrishell Stause
Photo by Jeff Vespa

G Flip
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Tory Burch celebrates the new T Monogram collection
Christine Chiu
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Cristóbal Fernández
Photo by Jeff Vespa

David Archuleta
Photo by Jeff Vespa

UMI
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Alexandra Vittz
Photo by Jeff Vespa

TheWrapbook Frieze launch party 2024
Fedro
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Ashlee Marie Preston
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Constance Marie
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Fancy Hagood
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Vincent Rodriguez III
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Tarek Ali
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Ruby Bella Cruz
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Ronen Rubinstein
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Paloma Garcia-Lee
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Omar Sharif Jr.
Photo by Jeff Vespa

James Charles
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Jade LeMac
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Isis King
Photo by Jeff Vespa

Gloria Calderón Kellett
Photo by Jeff Vespa

