The 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards hit the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Thursday in style and allyship with guest of honor Oprah Winfrey bringing the crowd of hundreds to its feet with a rousing speech while accepting the 2024 Vanguard Award.

“Thirty-five years ago, my brother, Jeffrey Lee, passed away when he was just 29 years old from AIDS. Growing up at the time we did, in the community we did, we didn’t have the language to understand or speak about sexuality and gender in the way we do now,” Winfrey said. “And at the time, I didn’t know how deeply my brother internalized the shame that he felt about being gay. I wish he could have lived to witness these liberated times and to be here with me tonight.

“What I know for sure is that when we can see one another, when we are open to supporting the truth of a fellow human, it makes for a full, rich, vibrant life for us all,” she continued. “And that’s what I wish my brother Jeffrey could have experienced: a world that could see him for who he was and appreciate him for what he brought to this world. I am proud to receive this honor. Thank you GLAAD.”

TheWrap caught the entertainment icon backstage moments after her win for exclusive standalone portraits along with GLAAD CEO Sarah Kate Ellis, who also gave one of the highlight speeches of the night.

Elsewhere, pop star and actress Reneé Rapp (a winner for Outstanding Music Artist), history-making “Pose” Emmy nominee Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Matt Bomer, Sherry Cola, JoJo Siwa, Allison Williams and many more stars swung by TheWrap’s exclusive portrait studio for quick photo sessions with creative director Jeff Vespa, posing for stunning shots among the stars.

Honoring 16 of the biggest names in LGBTQ+ entertainment — and featuring show-stopping musical performances by Oscar nominee Kate Hudson and Grammy-nominated R&B singer Chloe — the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards also presented Niecy Nash-Betts with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award with an assist from Sharon Stone and were hosted by the newly out-and-proud Wayne Brady with charming aplomb.

The awards will stream on Hulu beginning March 29. Remaining winners for the 33 total categories will be announced at the organization’s New York ceremony on May 11.

