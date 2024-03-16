The 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards hit the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Thursday in style and allyship with guest of honor Oprah Winfrey bringing the crowd of hundreds to its feet with a rousing speech while accepting the 2024 Vanguard Award.
“Thirty-five years ago, my brother, Jeffrey Lee, passed away when he was just 29 years old from AIDS. Growing up at the time we did, in the community we did, we didn’t have the language to understand or speak about sexuality and gender in the way we do now,” Winfrey said. “And at the time, I didn’t know how deeply my brother internalized the shame that he felt about being gay. I wish he could have lived to witness these liberated times and to be here with me tonight.
“What I know for sure is that when we can see one another, when we are open to supporting the truth of a fellow human, it makes for a full, rich, vibrant life for us all,” she continued. “And that’s what I wish my brother Jeffrey could have experienced: a world that could see him for who he was and appreciate him for what he brought to this world. I am proud to receive this honor. Thank you GLAAD.”
TheWrap caught the entertainment icon backstage moments after her win for exclusive standalone portraits along with GLAAD CEO Sarah Kate Ellis, who also gave one of the highlight speeches of the night.
Elsewhere, pop star and actress Reneé Rapp (a winner for Outstanding Music Artist), history-making “Pose” Emmy nominee Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Matt Bomer, Sherry Cola, JoJo Siwa, Allison Williams and many more stars swung by TheWrap’s exclusive portrait studio for quick photo sessions with creative director Jeff Vespa, posing for stunning shots among the stars.
Honoring 16 of the biggest names in LGBTQ+ entertainment — and featuring show-stopping musical performances by Oscar nominee Kate Hudson and Grammy-nominated R&B singer Chloe — the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards also presented Niecy Nash-Betts with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award with an assist from Sharon Stone and were hosted by the newly out-and-proud Wayne Brady with charming aplomb.
The awards will stream on Hulu beginning March 29. Remaining winners for the 33 total categories will be announced at the organization’s New York ceremony on May 11.
Catch TheWrap’s exclusive photo gallery below.
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey & Sarah Kate Ellis
Oprah Winfrey
Reneé Rapp
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
Sherry Cola
Matt Bomer
JoJo Siwa
Allison Williams
Allison Williams & Alexander Dreymon
Alexander Dreymon
Matt Bomer, Allison Williams & Jelani Alladin
Jelani Alladin
Jasmin Savoy Brown
Liv Hewson
Liv Hewson & Jasmin Savoy Brown
Chyler Leigh
Trace Lysette
Shangela
Samantha Lux & Frankie James Grande
Salina EsTitties, Luxx Noir London & Mistress Isabelle Brooks
Salina EsTitties
Mistress Isabelle Brooks
Luxx Noir London
Michelle Visage
Dylan Mulvaney
Priyanka
Meredith Marks
Mayan Lopez
Jodi Balfour
ALOK
Chrishell Stause
G Flip
Christine Chiu
Cristóbal Fernández
David Archuleta
UMI
Alexandra Vittz
Fedro
Ashlee Marie Preston
Constance Marie
Fancy Hagood
Vincent Rodriguez III
Tarek Ali
Ruby Bella Cruz
Ronen Rubinstein
Paloma Garcia-Lee
Omar Sharif Jr.
James Charles
Jade LeMac
Isis King
Gloria Calderón Kellett
