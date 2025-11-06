Nearly Half of All LGBTQ+ Characters Will Disappear From TV Next Season, GLAAD Study Finds

GLAAD’s “Where We Are On TV” report revealed that, though LGBTQ+ characters were up across scripted broadcast, cable and streaming programming last season, the future paints a far less rosy picture.

According to the report, which tracked regular and recurring LGBTQ+ characters that appeared during the 2024-25 television season, queer characters increased across platforms by 4%, bringing the total to 489. However, the Thursday report found that 41% of those characters will not return due to series cancellations or endings, limited series formats or a character’s death or exit.

While this year’s study marks an increase after two years of decline, it remains far below the 2021-2022 record high of 637 LGBTQ+ characters on screen.

“There is a definite concern that it’s not going to bounce back next year and see a growth just in terms of what’s been announced up to this moment,” GLAAD’s Megan Townsend told TheWrap. “We have not had a ton of announcements or news about new series and returning series within the research period that would make up for some of these losses.”

Transgender characters may be especially at risk as their right to exist has been called into question under the second Trump administration. GLAAD counted 33 transgender characters on TV this year, but only four appear on series that have been officially renewed. Though, the tally of trans characters increased by nine from the previous year. In fact, there were more transgender characters counted than in the previous study, but 61% of those characters will not return due to series cancellations or endings.

Queer people of color made up for 51% of the LGBTQ+ characters on screen, a slight increase from last year, but there were steps back for specific ethnic groups including Indigenous, Middle Eastern/North African and Black LGBTQ+ characters, each decreasing year-over-year.

“Nearly a third of non-LGBTQ+ Americans say that LGBTQ+-inclusive media has changed their perception of our community,” Sarah Kate Ellis, CEO and President, GLAAD said. “Today, we are at a critical juncture, with hateful rhetoric running unchecked from politicians and news media and given a falsely amplified platform, even as the majority of this country overwhelmingly supports the LGBTQ+ community. With so many diverse, entertaining and impactful series being canceled at an alarming rate, it is imperative that networks and streamers do not back down.”

Across the eight major streaming services, GLAAD counted 372 LGBTQ+ characters, an increase from the previous study. As for scripted broadcast, only 9.3% of series regulars were LGBTQ+. On primetime cable there were 64 LGBTQ+ characters — a decrease of 13 from the last study — but more than half of that representation came from FX and HBO alone. Queer representation on linear television has continually declined, according to the report.

“There are particular titles, particular showrunners, particular networks who are really kind of carrying a lot of the weight,” Townsend said. “There is potential for a huge change year-over-year in numbers if a network cancels a particular title, or on the positive side, if they put a title with a LGBTQ+ ensemble into production.”

Shows like “What We Do in the Shadows,” “English Teacher” and “Grotesquerie” on FX made the network the second most inclusive with 17 LGBTQ+ characters. HBO emerged on top with 18 queer characters across “The Last of Us,” “House of the Dragon” and “Somebody Somewhere.”

One point of concern for the GLAAD team was the lack of LGBTQ+ characters with HIV represented on screen. Only one LGBTQ+ character was counted living with HIV. They have found in their State of HIV Stigma that representation informs audiences of the lasting impact of the disease. They found that Gen Z in particular is less knowledgeable about the disease than other generations.

Townsend noted that Gen Z stood out as a key demographic fueling demand for inclusive media, with 23% in the U.S. identifying as LGBTQ+. YA stories have continued to include LGBTQ+ characters.

“Over 84 million American adults say they’re more likely to watch a TV show if it features at least one LGBTQ+ character,” Townsend said. “The LGBTQ+ buying power in the U.S. is an estimated $1.4 trillion and is set to grow, with 23% of Gen Z adults identifying as LGBTQ+—a number that continues to rise and which we see at similar levels across the globe … This audience has continued to tune in year after year and who further support their favorite franchises through merchandise and experience purchases, social media, and more.”

Read GLAAD’s full “Where We Are On TV” report here.